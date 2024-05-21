Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri KPR Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sri KPR Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore

Sri KPR Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.26% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.48 -33 2.173.02 -28 OPM %-75.00-116.67 --3.2312.58 - PBDT0.930.74 26 3.732.34 59 PBT0.640.43 49 2.581.00 158 NP00.54 -100 1.720.89 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex, Nifty at new peak; consumer durables rises for 11th day

Barometers turn rangebound, consumer durables in demand

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Indices reverse gains; FMCG shares advance

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 36.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 171.94% in the March 2024 quarter

KRBL consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story