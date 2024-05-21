Sri KPR Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore

Sri KPR Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.26% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.320.482.173.02-75.00-116.67-3.2312.580.930.743.732.340.640.432.581.0000.541.720.89

