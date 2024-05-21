Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 36.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 43.49 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 36.61% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 43.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.94% to Rs 22.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 208.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

