Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 36.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 43.49 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 36.61% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 43.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.94% to Rs 22.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 208.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.4955.45 -22 208.70236.71 -12 OPM %6.129.81 -11.0514.43 - PBDT4.937.80 -37 31.5339.48 -20 PBT4.537.32 -38 29.8738.27 -22 NP3.555.60 -37 22.4626.72 -16

