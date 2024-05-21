Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRBL consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the March 2024 quarter

KRBL consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 1318.30 crore

Net profit of KRBL declined 3.31% to Rs 114.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 1318.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1280.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.00% to Rs 595.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 700.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 5384.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5364.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1318.301280.26 3 5384.695364.74 0 OPM %13.5311.24 -14.9017.50 - PBDT172.82179.24 -4 875.151016.83 -14 PBT152.93159.91 -4 795.78941.18 -15 NP114.08117.98 -3 595.86700.98 -15

