Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 171.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 26.22% to Rs 231.16 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products rose 171.94% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.22% to Rs 231.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.37% to Rs 92.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.64% to Rs 989.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1246.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales231.16313.30 -26 989.071246.29 -21 OPM %4.528.95 -10.0110.84 - PBDT22.0732.62 -32 139.97153.68 -9 PBT16.8126.57 -37 119.75132.90 -10 NP15.805.81 172 92.2185.09 8

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

