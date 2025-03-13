Board of 3M India appoints directors

At meeting held on 13 March 2025

The Board of 3M India at its meeting held on 13 March 2025 has appointed Jayanand Vasudeorao Kaginalkar (DIN: 07904558), as an Additional Director of the Company, categorized as Executive Director (designated as Wholetime Director) with effect from 01 April 2025.

The Board also appointed Jung Hyun Kim (DIN: 10954275) as an Additional Director of the Company, categorized as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News