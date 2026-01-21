Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

With estimated revenue potential of Rs 5000 cr

Raymond Realty announced the launch of The Address by GS, Wadala', a marquee residential redevelopment that marks the brand's strategic entry into one of Mumbai's most centrally connected and rapidly evolving neighbourhoods. Spread across a 5.62-acre land parcel, the project carries an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore and reinforces Raymond Realty's ambition to redefine luxury living beyond traditional South Mumbai corridors.

The development features 31-storey towers offering premium 2 and 3 BHK luxury residences, complemented by a ~10,500 sq. ft. high-street retail space that enhances everyday convenience while activating the neighbourhood fabric. An outstanding feature of the project is its generous recreational area spanning approximately 1.7 lac sq.ft. This includes a captivating club house design covering 45,000 sq. ft., complemented by more than 50 premium lifestyle amenities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajratan Global gains after Q3 PAT climbs 122% YoY to Rs 21 crore

Ministry of Power announces new draft National Electricity Policy 2026

Sensex settles 271 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,200 level; VIX spurts 8.24%

Sensex settles 324 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,600 level

Bharti Airtel provides seamless mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story