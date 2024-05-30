Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 367.33 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering rose 15.76% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 367.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.77% to Rs 52.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 1208.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1004.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales367.33294.70 25 1208.431004.89 20 OPM %9.9310.13 -10.139.14 - PBDT25.8022.03 17 82.2462.65 31 PBT22.9019.85 15 72.0254.70 32 NP16.9714.66 16 52.9340.17 32

May 30 2024

