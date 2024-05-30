Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 367.33 croreNet profit of Salasar Techno Engineering rose 15.76% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 367.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.77% to Rs 52.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 1208.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1004.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
