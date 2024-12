At meeting held on 03 December 2024

The Board of Anupam Rasayan India at its meeting held on 03 December 2024 has approved the appointment of Anand Rajeshwarrao Chatorikar (DIN: 03508333) as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, with effect from 03 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News