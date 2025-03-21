Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India appoints director

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India appoints director

Image
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 21 March 2025

The Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India at their meeting held on 21 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Subba Rao N.V (DIN: 05153667) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 years with effect from 21 March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR strenghtens nears 86 per US dollar as NIFTY hits seven week high

Nifty trades above 23,350; broader mkt outperforms

Piyush Goyal emphasizes MSME sector's key role in driving services exports and creating jobs

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

Axiscades Tech jumps after product launch

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story