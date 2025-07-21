L&T Energy Greentech to set up green hydrogen plant at IOCL's Panipat Refinery

L&T Energy Greentech (LTEG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), will set up India's first largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's (IOCL) Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

The plant, to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis, will supply 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually to IOCL for 25 years, supporting Government of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The plant will operate round the clock using renewable energy, aligning with IOCL's broader strategy to decarbonise its refining operations and contribute to India's net-zero ambitions. It will produce the green hydrogen using high-pressure alkaline electrolysers manufactured at L&T Electrolysers' state-of-the-art facility in Hazira, Gujarat.