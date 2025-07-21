Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, MMTC Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 July 2025.

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 43.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68349 shares. The stock rose 8.10% to Rs.2,695.40. Volumes stood at 51049 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13607 shares. The stock increased 4.41% to Rs.6,829.50. Volumes stood at 10548 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd clocked volume of 38.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.23% to Rs.70.98. Volumes stood at 5.75 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 93.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.52 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.64% to Rs.750.10. Volumes stood at 15.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 25.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.96% to Rs.675.50. Volumes stood at 4.54 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

