Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
SEPC Ltd Partly Paidup, Control Print Ltd, Epack Durable Ltd and Sindhu Trade Links Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2025.

Ksolves India Ltd tumbled 12.80% to Rs 342.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13988 shares in the past one month.

SEPC Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.57% to Rs 6.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Control Print Ltd lost 8.27% to Rs 798. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5283 shares in the past one month.

Epack Durable Ltd slipped 6.92% to Rs 354.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52326 shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd corrected 6.78% to Rs 30.78. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

