Rajratan Global drops after Q1 PAT slumps 11% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Rajratan Global Wire declined 1.51% to Rs 414.35 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 11.29% to Rs 13.52 crore despite of 11.98% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 246.51 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 12.25% to Rs 17.83 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 20.32 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 14.64% to Rs 229.72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 200.38 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 163.05 crore (up 9.92% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 12.89 crore (down 85.68% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 7.36 crore (up 43.47% YoY) during the period under review.