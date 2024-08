Of Rs 0.01 per share

Bhatia Communications & Retail (I) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13 August 2024, inter alia, have recommended the first interim dividend of Rs 0.01 per equity Share (i.e. 1%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp