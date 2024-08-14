Nifty holds 24,100 level; IT shares rally for 4th day

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 43.99 points or 0.05% to 79,009.30. The Nifty 50 index added 1.40 points or 0.01% to 24,140.40.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap declined 0.75%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,394 shares rose and 2,221 shares fell. A total of 124 shares were unchanged.
The domestic market will remain closed on Thursday, 15 August 2024, on account of Independence Day.
Results today:
Capacite Infraprojects (up 3.33%), EID-Parry (India) (down 0.93%), Entero Healthcare Solutions (down 0.75%), Gabriel India (down 2.31%), Glenmark Pharma (up 1.20%), Hindustan Aeronautics (down 1.03%), KIOCL (up 1.51%), KNR Construction (down 0.95%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 1.78%), Pitti Engineering (down 0.45%), Red Tape (down 0.57%), RHI Magnestia India (down 0.69%), Reliance Power (down 1.84%), Suprajit Engineering (up 0.80%), Swan Energy (down 1%) Tarsons Products (down 7.58%) and Voltas (down 0.73%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index gained 0.97% to 39,495.10. The index rallied 2.72% in four consecutive trading sessions.
Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.52%), HCL Technologies (up 1.09%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.82%), Persistent Systems (up 0.65%), Infosys (up 0.52%), Wipro (up 0.5%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.25%), LTIMindtree (up 0.11%) and Mphasis (up 0.04%) advanced.
Stocks in spotlight:
Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1.39%. The company said that its total production declined 1.18% to 69,138 units in the month of July 2024 as compared with 69,962 units produced in the same period last year.
NMDC Steel shed 0.96%. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 547 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 861 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue increased 9.6% QoQ to Rs 2,023 crore in the first quarter of FY25.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertillizers Chemicals rose 0.05%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.1% to Rs 118 crore on 22.3% increase in revenue to Rs 2,021 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
