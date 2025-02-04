Board of Birla Corporation approves early redemption of NCDs

At meeting held 04 February 2025

The Board of Birla Corporation at its meeting held on 04 February 2025 has approved early redemption of 1500 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs), Series-IX (ISIN: INE340A07126) of Rs 10,00,000/- each aggregating to Rs 150 crore issued by the Company subject to receipt of consent(s) from the debenture holders and debenture trustee for such early redemption

