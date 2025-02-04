Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies to list on NSE

Feb 04 2025
With effect from 06 February 2025

Protean eGov Technologies has received approval from National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) today i.e. 04 February 2025, for listing of 4,05,46,836 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, comprising the entire issued, subscribed and fully paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The aforesaid equity shares shall be listed and admitted to dealing on NSE with effect from 06 February 2025 under the NSE symbol PROTEAN.

Feb 04 2025

