Metropolis Healthcare appoints Sameer Patel as Chief Financial Officer

With effect from 10 February 2025

Metropolis Healthcare has allotted Sameer Patel as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective from 10 February 2025. This appointment will relieve Aditya Shinde from the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective from the close business hours of 09 February 2025. Aditya Shinde will continue to serve as Finance Controller.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News