Metropolis Healthcare appoints Sameer Patel as Chief Financial Officer

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
With effect from 10 February 2025

Metropolis Healthcare has allotted Sameer Patel as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective from 10 February 2025. This appointment will relieve Aditya Shinde from the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective from the close business hours of 09 February 2025. Aditya Shinde will continue to serve as Finance Controller.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

