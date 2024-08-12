Board of Brightcom Group approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 11 August 2024

The Board of Brightcom Group at its meeting held on 11 August 2024 has approved the following:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Board has decided to dedicate directors - Kallol Sen, Ravi Chandran and Dr. Sambavi Vedantam Murthy to lead the initiative to strategically strengthen the presence of Brightcom Group in the Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets.

These directors have moved from the parent board of Brightcom Group to the board of newly formed entities under the brand name Trenova Corporation, which have been established in London and Hong Kong. These entities will focus exclusively on enhancing the Company's footprint in the EMEA and APAC regions.