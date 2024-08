Entertainment Network (India) announced that Richard Saldanha (DIN: 00189029), Ravindra Kulkarni (DIN: 00059367) and Narayanan Kumar (DIN: 00007848) have completed their second and final term as the Independent Directors on 11 August 2024, and consequently they have ceased to be the Independent Directors of the Company from close of the said date.

