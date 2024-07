At meeting held on 31 July 2024

The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at its meeting held on 31 July 2024 has approved the acquisition of balance 20% stake in Margo Networks, a subsidiary of the Company.

Margo offers technology platform to connect end consumers with various over the top players across media, commerce, and other industries.

