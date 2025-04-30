Board of Coromandel International approves amendment to object clause of MoA

At meeting held on 30 April 2025

The Board of Coromandel International at its meeting held on 30 April 2025 has approved the amendments/insertion to the object clause of the Memorandum of association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company, to enable the Company to tap emerging business avenues, undertake allied activities and explore adjacent opportunities relating to the company's business and to rationalise the Object Clause of the MOA.

