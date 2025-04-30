Exide Inds slides after Q4 PAT fall 10% YoY to Rs 255 cr

Exide Industries slipped 4.46% to Rs 353.35 after the company reported 10.27% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 254.60 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 283.75 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 3.74% YoY to Rs 4,159.42 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax slipped 10.19% to Rs 342.99 crore in Q4 FY25, as against Rs 381.94 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA slipped 9.49% to Rs 467 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 516 crore posted in 31 March 2024.

The company stated that the EBITDA margin moderated to 11.2% during the quarter, impacted by high raw material prices. Prices of raw materials such as antimony have risen significantly over the last six months, thereby affecting margins on a sequential basis. Despite this, EBITDA grew 4% quarter-on-quarter.

The liquidity position remains strong, with zero debt and robust cash flow generation. In FY25, cash flow from operations stood at Rs 1,298 crore.

On a consolidated basis, Exide Industries' net profit rose 1.15% to Rs 186.87 crore on 3.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,335.42 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Avik Roy, managing director & chief executive officer, said, Financial year 2024-25 was characterised by tough macroeconomic conditions, resulting in lower capex and investments across sectors. In this environment, our focus remained on delivering stable performance along with maintaining strong balance sheet and positive cash flow generation profile, thereby establishing our resilience and ability to navigate business challenges.

Also Read

During the year, while the overall sales increased marginally, we maintained double-digit growth momentum in auto replacement, industrial UPS and solar verticals. However, auto OEMs and industrial verticals were impacted by lower demand. In the international business, we entered newer geographies to increase global presence and market share.

We expect overall demand scenario to improve going ahead and will continue to focus on driving sales and achieving cost efficiencies. Additionally, our year long program on cost excellence, organizational transformation, and investment in manufacturing technology has started showing results from March onwards.

In our lithium-ion cell manufacturing project, construction work is going on in full swing to ensure timely project completion. We intend to commercialise operations in FY26.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 78th Annual General Meeting. If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM to shareholders whose names appear in the companys register as of the close of business on 19 July 2025.

Further, the companys board has approved the retirement of Bharat D. Shah as chairman and independent director. Based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board has appointed Sridhar Gorthi, independent director, as the new chairman, effective from 30 April 2025.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors took note of the retirement of Asish Kumar Mukherjee as director of finance and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from the close of business hours on 30 April 2025.

In addition, the companys board has appointed Manoj Kumar Agarwal as an additional director, effective from 1st May 2025, who shall hold office until the date of the ensuing AGM. He has also been appointed as the Whole-time Director (designated as Director-Finance and CFO) of the Company for a period of three years, from 1st May 2025 to 30th April 2028, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, scheduled to be held on 26th July 2025.

The companys board has decided to further invest up to Rs 1,200 crore in the equity share capital of EESL, in one or more tranches, to support EESLs capital for setting up a greenfield multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in India in order to meet the funding requirements.

Exide Industries is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of storage batteries and allied products in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News