At meeting held on 30 April 2025

The Board of Coromandel International at its meeting held on 30 April 2025 has approved an equity infusion in Coromandel Chemicals (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) up to Rs. 65 crore towards exploring joint venture opportunities for gypsum-based building material products as a part of diversification and long-term strategy.

