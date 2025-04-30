Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 57.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 195270.29 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 57.78% to Rs 8123.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5148.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 195270.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 198649.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.41% to Rs 13597.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41729.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 758105.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 776351.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

