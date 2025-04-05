Board of Delhivery approves acquisition of logistics solutions provider - Ecom Express

At meeting held on 05 April 2025

The Board of Delhivery at its meeting held on 05 April 2025 has approved the acquisition of shares equivalent to at least 99.4% of the issued and paid up share capital, on a fully diluted basis, of Ecom Express (Ecom) for a purchase consideration not exceeding Rs 1,407 crore.

Post completion of such acquisition, Ecom will become a subsidiary of the Company.

Ecom was incorporated in August 2012 and is an end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider. Its headquarters are in Gurugram, Haryana.

