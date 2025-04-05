Narayana Hrudayalaya inks O&M pact with Kammavari Sangham for 110-bed hospital

The healthcare service provider said that it has entered into an operation and management agreement (O&M) for a hospital that would be built by Kammavari Sangham.

Kammavari Sangham will set-up hospital infrastructure with capacity of 110 beds in the Bengaluru South region. The project is expected to commence operations in the FY 2026-27.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kammavari Sangham shall provide hospital facility to Narayana Hrudayalaya in the Bengaluru South region on a long-term basis.

The company would run and operate the said hospital as per the terms of the agreement.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 2.6% to Rs 192.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 188.02 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 13.5% YoY to Rs 1366.68 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

The scrip had gained 0.76% to end at Rs 1677.90 on the BSE on Friday.

