Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings reaffirms Trident' LT rating at 'AA'; maintains 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms Trident' LT rating at 'AA'; maintains 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trident said that CARE Ratings has affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'CARE AA' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short-term rating at CARE A1+.

CARE Ratings stated that the ratings assigned to bank facilities of Trident continue to derive strength from its experienced management, diversified and integrated operations across textile and paper and chemicals segments, geographically diversified revenue stream and long and established customer relationships with large global retailers for its home textile business.

Ratings further factor its comfortable capital structure and debt coverage indicators, strong liquidity and fiscal incentives available for textile sector.

However, the long-term rating is tempered by moderation in the companys operating profitability in FY24 (refers to April 01 to March 31) and 9MFY25. This is attributed to cotton yarn spreads and lower average sales realisation in the paper segment amidst oversupply and high raw material costs apart from slow ramp up of recently added capacities.

However, operating profitability is expected to improve from FY26 onwards as the new capacities ramp-up.

Also Read

LIVE News: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar cremated with full state honours and three-gun salute

India, Sri Lanka sign defence pact after PM Modi, Prez Dissanayaka talks

Veteran actor, film-maker Manoj Kumar cremated with state honours in Juhu

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chennai

Chevron told to pay $740 mn to restore Louisiana coast in landmark case

Ratings also factor Tridents working capital intensive operations, profitability margins susceptible to cotton price volatility and foreign exchange rate movements and its presence in the inherently cyclical, fragmented and competitive textile and paper industries.

Trident is the flagship company of the Punjab-based Trident group. Trident is engaged in manufacturing cotton yarn, towel, bed sheet, paper and chemical products. Trident has three manufacturing facilities at Barnala, Punjab, and Budhni, Madhya Pradesh.

The scrip had fallen 2.28% to end at Rs 26.57 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pokarna and its subsidiary receives ratings action from CRISIL

Godrej Properties to develop premium residential project in Versova

Narayana Hrudayalaya inks O&M pact with Kammavari Sangham for 110-bed hospital

Indian Bank's total deposits climb 7% YoY to Rs 7.37 lakh crore in Q4

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 11% YoY in March 2025

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story