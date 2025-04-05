Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pokarna and its subsidiary receives ratings action from CRISIL

Pokarna and its subsidiary receives ratings action from CRISIL

Image
Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pokarna announced that CRISIL has reviewed the credit ratings of the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pokarna Engineered Stone as follows:

Pokarna Total bank facilities rated Rs 34.98 crore Long term rating CRISIL A-/ Stable Short term rating CRISIL A2+ Pokarna Engineered Stone Total Bank facilities rated Rs 370 crore Long term rating CRISIL A-/ Stable Short term rating CRISIL A2+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties to develop premium residential project in Versova

Narayana Hrudayalaya inks O&M pact with Kammavari Sangham for 110-bed hospital

Indian Bank's total deposits climb 7% YoY to Rs 7.37 lakh crore in Q4

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 11% YoY in March 2025

Narayana Hrudayalaya enters into O&M agreement with Kammavari Sangham

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story