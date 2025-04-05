Pokarna and its subsidiary receives ratings action from CRISIL

Pokarna announced that CRISIL has reviewed the credit ratings of the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pokarna Engineered Stone as follows:

Pokarna Total bank facilities rated Rs 34.98 crore Long term rating CRISIL A-/ Stable Short term rating CRISIL A2+ Pokarna Engineered Stone Total Bank facilities rated Rs 370 crore Long term rating CRISIL A-/ Stable Short term rating CRISIL A2+

