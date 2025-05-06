Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

At meeting held on 06 May 2025The Board of Enviro Infra Engineers at its meeting held on 06 May 2025 has approved the acquisition of EIE Renewables. The proposed acquisition will enable the Company to tap the opportunities prevailing in the renewable energy sector and aligns with the long-term vision of the Company to expand into sustainable and future-oriented business segments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content