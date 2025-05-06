Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 06 May 2025

The Board of Enviro Infra Engineers at its meeting held on 06 May 2025 has approved the acquisition of EIE Renewables. The proposed acquisition will enable the Company to tap the opportunities prevailing in the renewable energy sector and aligns with the long-term vision of the Company to expand into sustainable and future-oriented business segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Filatex India invests Rs 19.98 cr in Texfil

Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

INR settles lower amid growing uncertainty

Nifty settles below 24,400; broader mrkt underperforms; VIX rallies 3.58%

GIFT Nifty points at negative opening

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story