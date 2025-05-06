Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Filatex India invests Rs 19.98 cr in Texfil

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Filatex India has invested Rs 19.98 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Texfil. The said investment will be used primarily used to finance the ongoing polyester textiles recycling project, repayment of existing loan taken from Filatex and working capital requirements.

Texfil was incorporated in India on June 25, 2021 and is yet to commence commercial operations. The said recycling project is being undertaken in Texfil.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

