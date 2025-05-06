Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles lower amid growing uncertainty

INR settles lower amid growing uncertainty

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee settled for the day 15 paise lower at 84.45 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid growing uncertainty. The USD/INR pair was supported by an overall decline in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows, while ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan weighed on investor sentiments, keeping the rupee on edge. Indian shares ended modestly lower on Tuesday, as Middle East tensions intensified and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff order on movies along with plans to cut reliance on foreign-made medicines reignited concerns about the potential fallout of a global trade war. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 84.28 and moved between an intra-day high of 84.26 and a low of 84.63 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 84.45 (provisional), registering a fall of 15 paise over its previous closing level.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 24,400; broader mrkt underperforms; VIX rallies 3.58%

GIFT Nifty points at negative opening

Shares ease off after two-day run, eyes on Fed decision

Nifty slides below 24,400; PSU banks drop

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 539.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story