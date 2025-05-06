INR settles lower amid growing uncertainty

The Indian rupee settled for the day 15 paise lower at 84.45 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid growing uncertainty. The USD/INR pair was supported by an overall decline in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows, while ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan weighed on investor sentiments, keeping the rupee on edge. Indian shares ended modestly lower on Tuesday, as Middle East tensions intensified and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff order on movies along with plans to cut reliance on foreign-made medicines reignited concerns about the potential fallout of a global trade war. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 84.28 and moved between an intra-day high of 84.26 and a low of 84.63 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 84.45 (provisional), registering a fall of 15 paise over its previous closing level.

