Honasa Consumer consolidated net profit declines 18.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 533.56 croreNet profit of Honasa Consumer declined 18.04% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 533.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 471.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.97% to Rs 72.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 2066.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1919.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
