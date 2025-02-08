Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Finkurve Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 17.70 cr

Board of Finkurve Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 17.70 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 07 February 2025

The Board of Finkurve Financial Services at its meeting held on 07 February 2025 has approved the allotment 1,770 NCDs having a Face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each and issue price of Rs. 1,01,676.71 that is including accrued interest from the Deemed Date of First allotment i.e. 18 December 2024 of Rs. 1676.71 each carrying a coupon rate of 12% per annum on Private Placement Basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Honeywell Automation PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 132 cr in Q3

Oil India Q3 PAT slides 23% YoY to Rs 1,222 crore

Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 490.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story