Board of Finkurve Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 17.70 cr

At meeting held on 07 February 2025

The Board of Finkurve Financial Services at its meeting held on 07 February 2025 has approved the allotment 1,770 NCDs having a Face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each and issue price of Rs. 1,01,676.71 that is including accrued interest from the Deemed Date of First allotment i.e. 18 December 2024 of Rs. 1676.71 each carrying a coupon rate of 12% per annum on Private Placement Basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News