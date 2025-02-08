Oil India Q3 PAT slides 23% YoY to Rs 1,222 crore

The petroleum business company's net profit declined 22.88% to Rs 1,221.80 crore on 1.58% slide in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 5,239.58 crore in Q3 FY25 over in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1,550.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter, down 19.8% from Rs 1,933.14 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

On segmental front, the companys revenue from crude oil stood at Rs 3,657.88 crore (down 13.18% YoY), revenue from natural gas was at Rs 1,382.12 crore (down 1.98% YoY), income from pipeline transportation came in at Rs 146.46 crore (up 7.68% YoY), revenue from LPG stood at Rs 34.06 crore (down 17.09% YoY) and income from renewable energy was at Rs 19.14 crore (up 31.55% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA shed 11.19% YoY to Rs 2,321.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 42.76% in Q3 FY25, compared to 41.34% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company's realised crude oil price stood at $73.82/ bbl in Q3 FY25 as against $84.14/ bbl registered in Q3 FY24.

The firms crude oil production increased by 1.4% to 0.868 million metric tons (MMT) in Q3 FY25, as against 0.856 MMT recorded in Q3 FY24.

Natural gas production for Q3 FY25 rose by 0.85% to 0.829 billion cubic meters (BCM), compared to 0.822 BCM reported in Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved second lnterim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend shall be paid on or before 8 March, 2025 and 17 February 2025 has been fixed as the record date for the same.

Also Read

Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.

The scrip added 0.01% to close at Rs 424.75 on Friday, 7 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News