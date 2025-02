Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 490.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 140.47% to Rs 1713.32 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 490.51% to Rs 255.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 140.47% to Rs 1713.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 712.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1713.32712.4829.9717.29502.7288.65350.9760.68255.2243.22

