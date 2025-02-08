Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 254.52 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries declined 4.82% to Rs 29.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 254.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 214.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales254.52214.58 19 OPM %18.0722.28 -PBDT48.3349.06 -1 PBT42.4743.50 -2 NP29.8231.33 -5

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

