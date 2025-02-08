Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.61% to Rs 254.52 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries declined 4.82% to Rs 29.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 254.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 214.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.254.52214.5818.0722.2848.3349.0642.4743.5029.8231.33

