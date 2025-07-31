KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 3.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 115.28 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 3.76% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 115.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.115.2895.7815.2618.4820.4717.8818.2916.7612.4211.97

