Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans eases to 8.62% in June-25

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during the month of July 2025. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs declined to 8.62 per cent in June 2025 from 9.20 per cent in May 2025. The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs dropped to 9.48 per cent in June 2025 from 9.69 per cent in May 2025. The central bank noted that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs moderated to 8.75 per cent in July 2025 from 8.90 per cent in June 2025. RBI stated that the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 5.75 per cent in June 2025 as compared to 6.11 per cent in May 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 6.99 per cent in June 2025 (7.07 per cent in May 2025).

