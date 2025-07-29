Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Hind Rectifiers approves issue of warrants aggregating Rs 27.36 cr

Board of Hind Rectifiers approves issue of warrants aggregating Rs 27.36 cr

Jul 29 2025
At meeting held on 29 July 2025

The Board of Hind Rectifiers at its meeting held on 29 July 2025 has approved issue of 2 lakh warrants on a preferential basis to certain identified persons for cash consideration at an issue price of Rs. 1368.23/- per equity warrant aggregating of Rs. 27,36,46,000 on a preferential basis.

Jul 29 2025

