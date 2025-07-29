GAIL Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 2,369 crore

GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit declined 25.56% to Rs 2,369.20 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,182.93 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 1.64% year on year (YoY) to Rs 35,310.68 in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3,028.84 crore in first quarter of FY26, down 26.37% YoY.

The companys revenue from natural gas marketing segment was at Rs 34,788.68 crore (down 0.62% YoY), city gas segment stood at Rs 1,719.42 crore (up 28.28% YoY) and LPG and liquid hydrocarbons segment income was at Rs 1,105.40 crore (down 5.56% YoY) during the quarter.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman & managing director, GAIL said that, the company has incurred a capex of Rs 3,176 crore during the current quarter, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity contribution to JVs, etc. Gupta also informed that GAIL has got PNGRBs authorization for capacity expansion of Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline from 3.25 MMTPA to 6.5 MMTPA involving an estimated capex of Rs 5,000 crore & is expected to be completed within 3 Years. This project will cut down on CO₂ emissions significantly & reduce road mishaps and leaks. GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.