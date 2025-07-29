Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 2,369 crore

GAIL Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 2,369 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit declined 25.56% to Rs 2,369.20 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,182.93 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 1.64% year on year (YoY) to Rs 35,310.68 in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3,028.84 crore in first quarter of FY26, down 26.37% YoY.

The companys revenue from natural gas marketing segment was at Rs 34,788.68 crore (down 0.62% YoY), city gas segment stood at Rs 1,719.42 crore (up 28.28% YoY) and LPG and liquid hydrocarbons segment income was at Rs 1,105.40 crore (down 5.56% YoY) during the quarter.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman & managing director, GAIL said that, the company has incurred a capex of Rs 3,176 crore during the current quarter, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity contribution to JVs, etc.

Gupta also informed that GAIL has got PNGRBs authorization for capacity expansion of Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline from 3.25 MMTPA to 6.5 MMTPA involving an estimated capex of Rs 5,000 crore & is expected to be completed within 3 Years. This project will cut down on CO₂ emissions significantly & reduce road mishaps and leaks.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.

Shares of GAIL (lndia) rose 1.03% to Rs 182.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xpro India slumps after Q1 PAT drops over 69% YoY to Rs 4.3 crore

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index continues to edge higher

Euro crashes as trade deal optimism fizzles, EUR/INR under 101 mark

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story