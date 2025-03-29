Board of HSCL approves conversion of OCDs and acquisition of shares of Birla Tyres

At meeting held on 29 March 2025

The Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical at its meeting held on 29 March 2025 has approved the conversion of 30,00,000 no. of 0.01% Secured Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) held by the Company into equity shares of Birla Tyres (BTL) and subsequent acquisition of 9,999 existing equity shares of BTL held by Dalmia Bharat Refractories.

On completion of the above conversion of OCDs into equity shares and acquisition of shares from existing shareholders of BTL, BTL will become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

