G R Infraprojects completes transfer of wholly owned subsidiary

G R Infraprojects announced that after receipt of consideration from Indus Infra InvIT, a wholly owned subsidiary namely GR Galgalia Bahadurganj Highway (GGBHPL) has been successfully transferred to Indus Infra InvIT on 28 March 2025.

Hence, with effect from the aforesaid date, GGBHPL would cease to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

