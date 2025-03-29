Adani Green Energy commissions further 37.50 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Limited, Wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has operationalised incremental solar power project of 37.50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat. With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 13,737.8 MW. Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.19 a.m. on 29 March 2025 to operationalize the plant from 29 March 2025.

