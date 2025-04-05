Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of HUDCO approves borrowing programme of Rs 65,000 cr for FY26

Board of HUDCO approves borrowing programme of Rs 65,000 cr for FY26

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 April 2025

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 04 April 2025 has approved the following:

i. Annual Resource plan/ Borrowing programme (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs.65,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26, depending upon actual funds requirement; and

ii. Increase in overall borrowing limit to Rs.2,50,000 crore from existing limit of Rs.1,50,000 crore as earlier approved by shareholders u/s 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of same by Shareholders.

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

