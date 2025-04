On 04 April 2025

The Board of SAL Automotive at its meeting held on 04 April 2025 has allotted 23,97,713 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each in the ratio 1:1. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 47,95,426 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

