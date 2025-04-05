Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Gujarat Urban Development Company

Ahasolar Technologies has received a Work Order for Consultancy services for various location of Gujarat for Preparation of detailed project report, assistance in procurement, proof checking & certification of all GTP/QAP, design & drawings and scrutiny, final recommendation and certificate of PMC certified EPC contractor's bill for setting up of Grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Project for project capacity upto 100 KW and More than 100 KW from Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDA).

