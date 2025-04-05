Sellwin Traders has allotted 1.87 cr convertible warrants to non-promoters

Sellwin Traders has allotted 1,87,20,000 convertible warrants to the persons belonging to the Non Promoter Category each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share per warrant, for cash at an issue price of Rs. 5.50/- per warrant by way of Preferential allotment upon receipt of 25% of the issue price in accordance with provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018.

The above warrants entitle the allottee to apply for and be allotted equal number of equity shares for each warrant held by them on payment of balance 75% of the issue price within 18 months from the date of issue of these warrants.

