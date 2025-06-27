Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.55%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.55%

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 1.55% at 993.95 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd gained 4.24%, Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 3.49% and Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 3.20%. The Nifty Realty index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 6.63% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.00% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.35% to close at 25637.8 while the SENSEX added 0.36% to close at 84058.9 today.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

