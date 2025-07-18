Shoppers Stop net loss narrows to Rs 18 crore in Q1 FY26

Shoppers Stop's standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 17.89 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 22.51 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations increased 5.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,094.19 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

The firm posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 22.83 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 31.45 crore for Q1 FY25.

The company reported a GAAP EBITDA of Rs 176 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 146 crore in Q1 FY25. Non-GAAP EBITDA stood at Rs 26 crore in the June 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 68% YoY.

The company reported a GAAP gross margin of 40.9% for Q1 FY26, marginally higher than 40.6% in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Meanwhile, non-GAAP gross margin stood at 37.6% for the June 2025 quarter, slightly down from 37.7% in Q1 FY25. The average transaction value (ATV) rose 6% YoY to Rs 5,169 crore in Q1 FY26. During the quarter, private brands sales for the quarter were at Rs 156 crore with a contribution of 13% to Sales and 18% on apparels sale. The companys wholly-owned subsidiary, Global SS Beauty Brands, continued its strong performance, reporting sales of Rs 84 crore in Q1FY26, a robust year-on-year growth of 117%.

The company's First Citizen programme remained a major growth driver, contributing 85% to overall sales. Beauty distribution revenue stood at Rs 84 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a robust 117% year-on-year growth. INTUNE, the companys fashion and lifestyle retail format, posted sales of Rs 68 croredoubling its performance over the previous year. During the quarter, the company opened four new INTUNE stores, with capital expenditure amounting to Rs 21 crore. Commenting on the Q1FY26 performance, Kavindra Mishra, CEO and MD of Shoppers Stop, said, We have delivered an impressive performance. Consumers are becoming more discerning and are willing to spend more. In a crowded marketplace, premiumisation allows retailers to stand out. As a leader in premium category products, our initiatives helped increase the contribution of our premium portfolio to 67%, reflecting 8% year-on-year growth and 9% like-for-like (LFL) growth.

Outlook for FY26 The company remains committed to its premiumisation strategy and plans a series of new launches aimed at increasing the premium portfolios share to 70% by the end of FY26. Shoppers Stop is optimistic that an above-average monsoon and recent cuts in income tax rates will boost consumer demand. In addition, the retailer will focus on inventory optimisation to ensure the right products at the right time, while also working to strengthen cash flows. Meanwhile, B.S. Nagesh has stepped down as chairman of Shoppers Stop, bringing to a close a leadership tenure spanning over three decades. His retirement, announced at the companys Annual General Meeting on Thursday, marks the end of an era for the Mumbai-based retailer, which is currently navigating a phase of senior-level exits and intensifying market competition.